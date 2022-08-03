.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said his administration will launch a N20 billion Green Fund initiative to address challenges of global climate change in the state.

The scheme is a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC, and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day conference, at the Lagos State International Climate Change Summit, with theme ‘Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State: Opportunities and Trade-Offs,’, held at Victoria Island, Lagos, the governor stated that his administration is constantly engaging the private sector, development partners and donor organizations in finding solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said: “Our government is in constant discussion with the private sector, developing partners and donor organizations to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact, with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities. This conference is one of the many manifestations of our keenness to engage and collaborate.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello stated that the climate change is the most pressing concern facing the planet presently as countries across the globe and Lagos inclusive have witnessed extreme weather events, ranging from heat waves to extreme storms, sea level rise droughts, floods among others.

Bello said: “It has become more expedient for all of us; the government, leaders of thought, organized private sector and individuals to embark on deliberate and consistent efforts to combat the Climate Change Crisis, if we and our future generations will have a place to call home.”

