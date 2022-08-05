From left: HR Consultant, Mrs Adepeju Adegoke, Dr. Abimbola Aiyeyemi (President KB Klub, Medlag), Mrs. Abiodun Olubitan, (Group Head, W Initiative, AccessBank Plc.) , Dr. Kunle Ajayi (Medical Director, Clearview Hospital,Lekki), Dr. Chidimma Ajayi, Ms.Kemi Olawoye (Co founder/CEO, Babymigo). At the Press conference for Clearview Hospitals’s 5th Year Anniversary on 29th July, 2022

Clearview Hospital, a mother and childcare facility based in Lekki, has reiterated its commitment to sustain and drive its ‘’Growing To Care More For You’’ initiative to help more Nigerians access the right and affordable medical services while at the same time advancing the healthcare and well-being of women and children in the country.

Founder and Chief Medical Director, Clearview Hospital, Lekki, Dr. Kunle Ajayi, said this during a media parley organized as part of activities lined up to celebrate the hospital’s fifth year anniversary recently in Lagos.

Dr, Ajayi explained that the ‘’Growing To Care More For You’’ initiative of the hospital is aimed at growing the hospital’s vision, strategic partners, community, and staff, as the hospital is determined to provide the right and quality services that are affordable.

He noted that the hospital, which was founded in July 2017, with special emphasis on fertility medicine also provides cutting-edge medical solutions in a prompt and cost-effective manner. He added that the hospital has recorded amazing results and breakthroughs in the treatment of infertility, fibroids, IVF, and Maternal Health Services since its inception at an affordable cost via its Maternal Health Service Scheme Program in partnership with W initiatives of Access Bank

‘’’Growing To Care More For You’ initiative is highlighting our successes in the past years and emphasizing our vision of being the go-to hospital for mothers and childcare at affordable fees from, Pre-Conception (Clearview Fertility: Focused fertility solutions– Treating infertility, fibroids removal via laparoscopic myomectomy, and all other factors that lead to infertility); to Conception (IVF treatments, ICSI, IUI, Our present success rates, and projections for the nearest future.) and to Delivery (Our robust ante-natal care program and NICU services and partnerships would give us the capacity to cater to more Pre-term babies. (Grovers Hospital Partnerships etc).’’ Dr. Ajayi said

Also, Dr. Ajayi said: ‘’Emphasizing on our partnership with W Community to bring affordable payment plan to cater for Gynaecological procedures and IVF via a Maternal Health Service Scheme Program. A service where patients with a salaried account or third-party salaried account with access bank can benefit from an easy repayment plan for their IVF and Delivery, and Gynaecological procedures, with just an amazingly low-interest rate, long-term payment plan, and no charges. A program also gives the advantage of being assisted by a loved one, family member, or friend.

‘’International referral partners that expose our brand to an international pool of clientele and partnership and expansion plans for the hospital going into the next 5 years.’’

Speaking on GROWING INTERNALLY, he said: ‘’ Our structural personnel expansion (Clearview Fertility, HR Dept. & Pharmacy) that has given a way for delivery of service with industry SOPs to give the patient the best care experience, even post care. This is further reiterating our dedication to quality care and improving customer experience at Clearview Hospital’’

While on GROWING IN THE COMMUNITY, the CMD said: ‘’Fertility Focus Radio Program Series: A Seasonal Radio Education program series that educates the public on general health, reproductive health, lifestyle and how they affect fertility. Further showing our commitment to public health awareness.

‘’Clearview Medical Outreach Program: Our CSR Launch focuses on the provision of free healthcare services for the mother and child in Lekki and its environs, further emphasizing our dedication to public health and giving back to our community. This initiative is in collaboration with KB Klub MEDLAG.’’

And guests’ and partners’ presence at the event includes Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank, Mrs. Abiodun Olabitan; Dr. Abimbola Aiyeyemi, President, KB Klub, Medlag; Ms. Kemi Olawoye, Co-Founder and CEO, Babymigo, HMOs and other stakeholders.

