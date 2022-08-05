By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State, Yakubu Dati has described the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization as very exciting, stressing the governor would bridge the religious gaps and lead the party to victory.

Dati, who is the State Commissioner for Lands and Survey maintained only a few political events have excited the populace in recent times, like the appointment of Governor Simon Lalong to lead the APC campaign trail ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued in Jos, he stated, “In less than 24 hours after he is appointed the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, the political stratosphere in Nigeria is already electrified. Few political events have excited the populace in recent times, like the reality of having Governor Simon Lalong leading the APC campaign trail ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The excitement reverberating in the APC over the choice of the governor as campaign DG proves that, not only has the party made the right choice but that his appointment has added a lease of life to the APC behemoth. As the new DG moved straight from the Presidential Villa, where he was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari by the trio of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shetima, and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential flag bearers and APC national chairman, respectively, to the warm embrace of good wishers in Jos who came out in their thousands across party lines to welcome him, it was obvious that the APC has been recharged for greater things ahead.

“Amid the euphoria, the enormity of the task ahead was not lost on the governor who is not new to such tasks as he had successfully handled similar tasks in the past with his leadership of the campaign of Governor Oyetola in 2018 where he delivered Osun state to the APC. Governor Lalong made an impression as a true patriot following the nomination of the APC vice presidential candidate.

“While other contenders lost their cool and were dragging the party to the mud for losing out, he maintained a calm disposition and drew from clearer thinking, believing in the truism that a true leader doesn’t create separation but brings people together. As the chairman of, the Northern Governors Forum and the only Christian APC governor in the North, he silently continued to work assiduously for the success and growth of his beloved party…”

He added, “In all intent and purposes, Lalong stood tall with the capacity to carry the trust to steer the course and end the ensuing brouhaha in the APC. The majority of the party faithful trusted this Catholic Knight of KSGG to bridge the religious gaps and lead the party to victory. As the longest serving Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gov Lalong is already putting his boots on the ground to underscore the urgency of the tasks ahead.

“Armed with the reality that all politics is local, he is hitting the ground running by starting from his State base by consolidating on the vigour and renewed strength of the APC on the Plateau. As the APC governor in Northern Nigeria who has won the hearts of his colleagues to lead them as their chairman, unifying leaders and building blocks of cooperation have been his turf. With his sleeves rolled up, this Barrister is sired to apply his skills, experience, and unblemished track record to lead APC to victory…”

