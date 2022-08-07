A Chinese international affairs observer based in Nigeria, Mr. Wang Xinjun, has said that China’s reactions to the No. 3 United States, US, political figure’s visit to Taiwan are the nation’s counter measures against the provocative act of Nancy Pelosi, which infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army, PLA, fired missiles targeting designated areas on the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait and started a series of live-fire drills in six water areas around Taiwan Island, a day after the provocative visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker to China’s Taiwan region.

“In 1971, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2758, which states that Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, and the Peoples Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community. It is the premise for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the U.S.

“Even President Joe Biden said the Pentagon did not believe the visit to be a sensible one. Then why did the American politician insist on proceeding with such a trip to Taiwan? One, Nancy Pelosi was trying to use the so-called ‘Taiwan card’ to contain Beijing, as she has always done, no matter how much damage it would do to Taiwan’s future. Two, she was desperate for votes for her Democratic Party in the coming US mid-term elections, and the effective way is to play tough with China.”

RELATED NEWS