Call on govt to address issues of drainages, tree felling, others

As SCI wants govt to intervene on children’s plight triggered by effects of climate change

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the increased impact of climate on the environment, children in Nigeria, Tuesday, cried out over negative impact of climate change on their health, nutrition and education.

Speaking during a press conference at the end of a two-day child hearing on climate change and inequalities, organized by Save the Children International, Nigeria,

a child advocate of Save the Children International, Nigeria from Cross River State Children’s Parliament, Abah Confidence, on behalf of the children said the impact of climate change and economic inequality on children in Nigeria is high while they are not the cause of climate change and economic inequalities.

Confidence said: “There is no gainsaying in the fact that all over Nigeria, from the South to the North, children have been affected by economic inequality and climate change in many ways.

“Climate change is a long-term shift in temperature and weather patterns, it is a change of weather conditions over a long period. The effects of climate change include drought, flood, air pollution, soil erosion, shortage of food, and poverty.

“Economic inequality is the imbalanced distribution of income and opportunities in our society, it has been a major concern in almost all countries in the world where people are trapped in poverty with few chances to climb the economic ladder.

“Economic inequalities lead to slow economic growth and development, food scarcity, poverty, unemployment, insecurity with high rates of kidnapping, banditry, theft, and poor education.

“We can see that climate change and economic inequality have similar effects on society, especially on children.

“Children are not the cause of climate change and economic inequalities, but the impact is on us, is high in every aspect, the impact is even harder on children living with disabilities.

“Across Nigeria, children experience increased temperatures and polluted air leading to health problems such as asthma and other dangerous respiratory conditions; poor education, resulting from economic inequality.

“As we speak, schools are closing because of insecurity and universities are closed because of strike actions; increasingly, children are involved in social vices associated with poverty and unemployment; children are also exposed to trauma and limited ability to attain potentials; other areas children suffer are hunger and diseases.”

However, the children stating their challenges occasioned by Climate Change pressed home their demands, “As Nigerian children we are calling on the government to: Implement policies to prohibit indiscriminate tree felling.

“Government should construct drainages, bridges and dams to reduce the incidence of the flood,Government should take action against gas flaring and oil spillage to reduce the negative impact on farming and water life.

“Government should include awareness programmes on climate change,Government should make public schools more conducive with well-paid and qualified teachers and adequate buildings, furniture, and gender-segregated toilets.

“Government should enforce laws that will prohibit the building of houses along waterways.

“Government should make social amenities like boreholes, hospitals, schools, good roads and transport systems to ease human suffering and labour for daily survival.

“Special attention should be paid to children living with disabilities by providing inclusive and special education.

Meanwhile, the children also urged the media and civil society groups to “Intensify awareness of climate change and inequalities by using their airtime.

“To our fellow children, our parents, and other adults, we urge them to lead by example by planting trees, keeping drainages clean, ensuring proper waste disposal and taking actions to reduce harmful gas emissions in the atmosphere.

“We appreciate some initiatives by the government, and efforts being made by individuals, corporate organizations and development agencies aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and economic inequality, we ask that those brilliant efforts be sustained.

“However, we feel concerned that we, the children are not always involved or consulted while taking decisions that affect us the most.”

The children added that, “Going forward, we want to be taken seriously and be allowed to talk about the things that are important to us and create positive change in our lives.”

Earlier, Director, Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Amanuel Mamo, in a remark, pointed that Climate change reduces quality of life of children.

Mamo added that the impact is enormous on children as Climate affects food production in the country, nutrition of children, and also displaces them, thereby their lives are lost, their education affects and makes their future bleak.

He called on government and Nigerians to collaborate and move fast to see how children could be protected from the devastating effects of climate change, which the needful should be done urgently because children are the most vulnerable section of the society.

