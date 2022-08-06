WHAT is dedication? By dictionary definition, dedication is the act of setting apart and consecrating to some sacred purpose, or an act of giving up wholly or earnestly to God, or to other ‘gods’ for a sacred purpose, just as the traditional kings in Nigeria, will dedicate their heirs-apparent to their ‘gods’.

In Matthew 13:11, it is written: “He answered and said unto them, because it is given unto you to know the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, but to them it is not given.” And in verse 17, it is also written anl “For verily I say unto you, that many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.”

The revelation of this wrong doctrine of child dedication, by the Spirit of truth is one of the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven, given to the righteous nation who keep the truth – Matthew 13:11. These mysteries of the kingdom of heaven are the truths that are hidden from other righteous men and prophets which Jesus spoke about in Matthew 13:17.

This child dedication which was published last week, was comprehensive enough for anyone, who is of the truth, and has the Spirit of Christ to understand that child dedication is not the doctrine of Christ. There is no record in the bible of any of the saints of God, dedicating any child to God. A child that will be used by God, is already set apart from the mother’s wombs, as was the case of prophet Jeremiah, – Jeremiah 1:5. Prophet Samuel in the bible, was wholly given to God as a vow made by Hannah even before Samuel was conceived in the womb, which she fulfilled – 1 Samuel 1:11,20, 22, 24 and 27. And so, when a child is dedicated to the Lord, as a vow, that child should be wholly left in the house of the Lord, as Hannah did.

In Romans 9:11: “For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth.” The salvation of any child as he/she grows up is according to election, and the mercy of God and not according to the works of the law of dedicating the child in the church. God can harden the heart of anyone, against accepting Christ, as his/her Lord and saviour, and God says one cannot query Him for what He does with His clay – Romans 9:15, 18, 20-23.

Many hardened criminals to-day and hardened cultists, may have been born by Christian parents, who probably must have supposedly dedicated them in their various churches.

Even if parents have to dedicate their babies, which is the law of Moses, that baby must be the first born and certain sacrifices must be complied with, as written in Exodus 13:2, and I quote “Sanctify unto me all the firstborn, whatsoever openeth the womb among the children of Israel, both of man and of beast: it is mine,” and as written in Leviticus 12:6: “And when the days of her purifying are fulfilled, for a son, or for a daughter, she shall bring a lamb of the first year for a burnt offering, and a young pigeon, or a turtledove, for a sin offering, unto the door of the tabernacle of the congregation, unto the priest.”

