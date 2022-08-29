Gallagher

By Emmanuel Okogba

Crystal Palace have offered to pay around £27 million for midfielder, Connor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding his future.

Gallagher who spent last season on loan at Palace have not enjoyed the luxury of starting spots and game time like he did at Selhurst Park.

Palace are understood to have stepped up their efforts to re-sign the 22-year-old who produced some impressive performances, scoring eight goals and assisting three during his loan spell.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants Gallagher back at the club to help improve the midfielder’s chances of earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup set to hold in Qatar.

Gallagher was sent off against Leicester City at the weekend after receiving two yellow cards – an incident he later apologised to his teammates and fans for.

