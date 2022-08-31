By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have suffered their second defeat of the EPL season, losing at the St. Mary’s Stadium to Southampton 2-1.

English forward Raheem Sterling had put the visitors in front early on, but goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong ensured The Saints denied the Blues all three points on the night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side failed to take the game to their host in the second half with an average performance that could have led to more goals conceded.

The win will see Southampton climb up to seventh on the log, same as Chelsea but the London side leading on account of goals scored.

This will be the second time in 27 years Chelsea have lost two games in their opening five games in the EPL with the last time being the 2015-2016 season.

