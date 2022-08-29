By Biodun Busari

Chelsea have again shown their interest in signing Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha as they are unrelenting in reinforcing their attack before the end of the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel, whose 10-man side beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, is still looking deep to find a natural striker to step in following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

The latest news, however, from Daily Mail disclosed that the Blues are targeting the Ivorian international.

Reports say Palace have so far been hugely resistant to any attempt for Zaha, making them set a price over £80 million but they might not have enough influence on him as he only has a year left on his contract.

Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea had also been looking at the possibility of signing Barcelona’s striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Cristiano Ronaldo is not to be ruled yet to moving to the West London club as reports reveal that his agent, Jorge Mendes is still in talks with the club despite Tuchel’s reluctance.

The idea of Chelsea looking in Zaha’s direction is to make them look formidable in the attacking football if they are serious about contending for titles this season.

Zaha has been intent on a big-six club for some time, and he may embrace Chelsea’s offer if the deal is good.

