The chief executive officer of Clairhub Enterprise Mr. Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair has Nigerians can earn dollars by playing the Gamefi game on the metaverse.

Okeke said in the quest to create wealth for Nigerians, people need exposure, educated, and enlightening c on the benefits of cryptocurrency investments and trading, as it is now common across the world.

The CEO speaking on the new innovation on its website Clairhub.com, he

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority.

“But beyond the regular cryto trading provided by other competitors, Clairhub is bringing the dynamism to the business, as it educates its customers on Gamefi on metaverse and getting paid in hard currency.

“GameFi is a combination of the terms gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) and describes the integration of blockchain applications in the gaming sector for monetization purposes, among other things. Smaller publishers in particular use the possibility of monetizing their games by issuing tokens.

“GameFi is the integration of gaming and finance and is often framed as an essential stepping stone to the metaverse.

“Learn all you need to know on metaverse and make cool dollars playing the game on the metaverse,” Clairhub wrote on social media. Clairhub has provided details on the workings of the new innovation on its website Clairhub.com.

