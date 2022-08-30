By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos based international graduate school, the centre for international advanced and professional studies, CIAPS, has unveiled a bank of commonwealth expertise and intellectual capital.

Speaking at the unveiling recently, CIAPS Center Director, Prof Anthony Kila explained that the platform tagged CIAPS network of academics and professionals, CIAPS – CNAP was conceived as a commonwealth network of selected academics, certified experts and professionals that interact to share views, opportunities and partnerships based on their expertise and projects.

He noted that:” As a bank of expertise and intellectual capital, members of the CNAPS network provide insights, geopolitical, sector experience and expertise to public, corporate and other non-governmental organisations in their quest for growth and development.

“CNAP members assist organisations with professional information and analysis before engaging investments and contracting partnerships. They work with organisations and institutions to execute their strategic aims across the globe.

” They also offer strategic advice to governments in formulating policies and assist private organisations to understand the implications of government policies.” Prof. Kila reiterated.

On what members stand to gain from the network, CIAPS director stater that: ” Members of the network will benefit from facilitated access to research funding, publishing of general and soecialist papers, directory of guest lecturers and expert witness. Others are , directory of public and private sector consultants, becoming a non-executive director, participation in international parrtnership and collaborations, plus international exchange proogrammes.

He added that : ” To become a CNAP member, you need a PhD or at least ten years of experience in your sector or industry.”

