By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Following the inauguration of the End Malaria Council by the Federal Government, the Catholic Relief Service, CRS, Monday commenced a campaign to reduce the prevalence of Malaria in Taraba state.

The humanitarian body at a media parley in Jalingo, the state capital said about two million insecticide treated nets would be distributed to households across the 16 local government area of the state.

The CRS Campaign Manager for 2022, Orezi Adhekoyibo, who spoke said their advocacy is for people of the state to use the nets that would be distributed.

She noted that the use of treated net is one of the cheapest ways to combat malaria which she said Global Fund Malaria Project has invested heavily in across the country.

According to her, “the nets would be distributed from door-to-door to enable us reduce contact with people since the Covid-19 is still ravaging.

“We will be providing technical support in the state in collaboration with Taraba state government and the National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, to ensure seamless distribution.”

The Coordinator of NMEP, Dr. Perpetua Uhomoibhi, represented by Margaret Chibututu, said the distribution of the insecticide treated nets would be combined with Seasonal Malaria Chemo-Prevention, SMCP, for infants between 6 and 59 months across the state.

