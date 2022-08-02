Hair fall is one of the major problems faced by both men and women. The normal rate of hair fall ranges between 50 and 100 hairs a day.

There are many reasons for severe hair loss which include underlying medical conditions, genetics, emotional trauma, change in hormones, etc.

But the fact to be highlighted is that stressing about your hair loss only increases your hair loss. Other mental issues like stress about your work or other various problems in your life, etc can also increase your hair loss.

This is where CBD products can become relevant. Full-spectrum CBD products are known for their stress-reducing abilities. So consuming CBD products may indirectly help reduce your hair fall problem.

Actually, hair loss is a process that happens in everyone’s daily life. New hair grows from the hair follicles to replace the fallen hair. When this doesn’t happen, hair thinning occurs. There are many products in the market targeted at treating hair fall, but most of them are ineffective. Many studies are progressing on finding out whether CBD oil can promote new hair growth. CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties when applied to the skin, and this may make your hair follicles healthy.

Let us look at how CBD can help improve scalp health.

CBD Promotes Scalp Health

Scalp health is an important factor responsible for strong and healthy hair. The majority of people who suffer from hair problems have poor scalp health. Small flakes of dead skin that appear on the scalp cause irritation and promote hair fall. This inflammation seen on the scalp is the major culprit of heavy hair loss.

Cannabidiol or CBD can bind to the cannabinoid receptors and regulate inflammation. When CBD oil is applied to the scalp, the same process happens. CBD binds with the cannabinoid receptors in the scalp thus regulating the function of your immune system. This is how CBD calms your skin inflammation and decreases hair fall.

Applying CBD oil directly to the scalp improves the natural oil levels in the scalp. This can help with regulating your scalp problems including dry scalp and dandruff. Moreover, CBD oil has antimicrobial properties which can help in fighting microbial infections.

There are many high-quality CBD products that you can use for nourishing your hair and protecting your hair from regular problems.

