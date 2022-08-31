By Efosa Taiwo

Cameroon and Egypt have arrived Abuja ahead of the U19 African Women Volleyball Championship.

The African Volleyball governing body had announced Nigeria as the host country for the championship slated to take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The contingent from Cameroon and Egypt arrived Abuja on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the technical meeting slated for later Wednesday.

Cameroon are coming into the competition as the defending champion while Egypt missed out on the last edition.

The tournament is slated to kick-off September 1 and will consist of six countries.

Nigeria’s U19 girl’s team will be hoping for a better outing after the boy’s team failed to finish among the top three at the African U21 Men’s Nation’s Volleyball Championship as they lost 3-0 (21-25, 20-25, 23-25) to Cameroon.

