By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Again, residents from different areas in Calabar metropolis have raised the alarm following the resurgence of heaps of refuse around major streets and roads in Calabar South/ Calabar Municipality Local Government Areas of Cross River.

Some of the affected inhabitants who spoke in a separate interviews with Vanguard bemoaned the fact that refuse which now adorns major areas in the state’s capital have become a huge source of worry to them.

They noted that aside the health hazards and implications, the sight of the heaps of refuse have become unpleasant to road users as well as the residents of the affected areas

Some told Vanguard that the situation in their areas have remained so for about a two to four months as the case may be before now then government at the Local government and state made efforts to evacuate the wastes following public outcry.

When our reporters visited some major streets of Calabar on Wednesday morning , all those areas and streets were refuse was evacuated have again been taken over by waste.

Findings also showed that the location of some of these heaps of refuse were residential areas hence the call for government’s speedy actions to evacuate them.

Some of the affected locations, streets and areas affected include Mayne Avenue by Atakpa, Atimbo by Access , Ekpo Abasi by Mayne Avenue (junction), Ekpo Abasi Roundabout (by Unicross Gate), Bassey street (off Ekpo Abasi), Chamely by White House , Chamley by Bassey Duke.

Others are, Saint Mary’s street (off Yellow Duke), Watt Market and Atakpa by Palm street, Marian Market , Ediba amongst others

One of the affected resident, Banchi Isreal who lives at Atimbo said the waste around the city and its attendant health implications, wondered why the waste managers suddenly quit daily evacuation in major areas.

Isreal said :” This was exactly what happened few months ago that the metropolis became an eyesore before they decided to do something about it and the bulk of that work was done by the Chairman of Calabar South LGA, Mrs Esther Bassey.

For Mr. Daniel Essien who lives at 8 miles , a community on the outskirt of Calabar, lamented that heaps of refuse has gradually become normal and now compete space with road users with disturbing stench

“It is true , some of the heaps have taken over substantial space of the some roads thereby making it difficult for vehicles to manoeuvre, the stench oozing from the heaps of refuse is alarming.

Also speaking , Francis Etim who run a space at Atakpa street which encapsulates Atakpa evening market, off Mayne Avenue said he was scared of a looming epidemic as most of the heaps of refuse are in mostly located residential areas, especially in Calabar South LGA.

When contacted, the General Manager, Cross River Waste Management Agency, Mr Sunday Oko said their major challenge was the blocked dump site at Lemna.

He however explained that the blocked dump site have been opened and that his men are on the field working to evacuate and completely rid the city of the heaps of waste.

Oko said : , “We are not unaware of what is happening and we are working very hard to correct the situation.

“There was a blockage of the dump site but that have been opened and we are working round the clock as we speak to to bring sanity to the streets and major location then make Calabar clean again,” he said.

