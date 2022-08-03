… Presides over weekly FEC meeting

… As Osinbajo joins meeting virtually

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, sworn-in three new Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The exercise took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom State; and Farouk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto state.

The President afterwards presided over the weekly FEC meeting, at the same venue.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is recuperating from a recent surgical procedure, joined the meeting virtually.

Physically present at the FEC, are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Ministers that were in attendance include, that of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and that of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others were the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; and that of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

All other members of Council not physically present joined the meeting through virtual means.

