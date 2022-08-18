By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday landed at the Airforce Wing Maiduguri International Airport, Borno for a One- Day working visit.

The presidential aircraft which landed at about 12 noon amidst tight security and drizzling rain was received by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, Senator representing Southern Borno, Ali Ndume among other dignitaries.

While Borno people were agog about the visit, Buhari proceeded to the newly constructed Teachers Quarters in Bulumkutu ward of the metropolis and commissioned the project executed by Governor Zulum’s administration.

The Teachers Quarters consists of 24 flats within six- duplex, dedicated to school teachers, is one of the over 600 capital projects executed in the three years of Zulum’s administration, in which, most of these projects were Commissioned by Mr. President.

Vanguard learnt that, immediately after the commissioning of the Teachers Quarters, Buhari proceeded to the Shehu’s Palace, Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al -Amin Elkanemi for a homage and to receive blessings.

Buhari’s visit is to commemorate the 2022 World Humanitarian Day by unveiling humanitarian assistance to thousands of displaced families and other vulnerable persons in the state.

He will also during the visit, commission 500 resettlement houses in Molai community which are part of the ongoing 10,000 resettlement houses/shelter hitherto approved for Borno state by the president with more than 6,000 of the houses so far completed, commissioned and allocated to beneficiaries.

