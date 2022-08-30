By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met behind closed-doors with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The progressive governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu.

Also present were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello, Inuwa Yahaya, Abdullahi Sule and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Igwe.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public and the governors did not brief the press after the meeting that lasted about 30 minutes at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

