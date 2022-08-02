.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerians have been reacting following the action of Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, who was stopped by the police for driving against Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) rule in Lagos.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had said disciplinary actions will be taken against Rufai for his actions.

A former Minister of education and co-founder of Anti-Corruption group, Transparency International, Oby Ezekwesili, in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, said she was glad that he (Rufai) has sorted out the traffic offense.

She said, “Now looking forward to watching @ruffydfire on @ARISEtv do us citizens the good service of his courageous evidence based analysis of the state of our country and people.

May our journalism get more of his kind for our common good.👍🏾✍🏾✍🏾.”

Educationist and social activist, Dr. Dipo Awojide believes Rufai is just embarrassing himself.

He stated, “I have had points on my license. I have had to attend courses to avoid getting a point. I have paid several bus lane tickets. Does that make you a criminal? This pretentious and saintly attitude for social media is just laughable.”

Ayo Oyalowo said, “Here is Rufai after he was caught breaking the law and instead of accepting his fault, he was busy harassing policemen and threatening them with “I will call the governor” thrice before hissing away with “nonsense.” But this clown came online with a different sob story. Sigh.”

Kolade Bello said, “This guy torments them like hell on Arise TV Morning Show. If you ply areas where you have BRT lanes you can bear witness with me that yellow buses and private cars ply the lane unhindered. The LASTMA will not stop them. Why tell us you will prosecute him? If you want, go ahead.”

Karl Donald said, “Henceforth Dear Nigerians, we should try to keep an eye on that BRT lane to see if any government officials will follow that route.”

Ugwu Francis said, “What are they penalizing other than issuing the stipulated fine. I hope he also gets justice for harassment by the booking officer.”

Chukwuka Lams said, “That’s not new in Nigeria, it’s normal life as we see happen everyday.I wish to ask what the army checkpoint is for and the police in the east.”

Saint Francis said, “This is why practicing journalism in Nigeria is rubbish!! Journalists in Nigeria are the biggest problem in the country.”

Odianosen Desmond said, “They should do fast so that others will learn from him…He will serve as a deterrent to any person that will try it again….”

Emmanuel James said, “@followlasg @jidesanwoolu Mr Governor i hope there can be a proper investigation on this Oseni case regarding Brt Lane violation. I have my own experience on multiple occasions from @PoliceNG @Lastma among other uniform officers for their extortion and you must pay or more prob.”

Bolade Adesokan said, “So Rufai lives in a glass house and he has been throwing stones. Even Arise TV should penalize him.”

Earlier, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement via his Twitter handle, described the broadcast journalist as a lawbreaker saying he (Rufai) had already admitted his offence to the police.

He said Rufai would face the necessary penalty for flouting BRT rules.

Akosile stated in a tweet, “Thank you Rufai, while the @PoliceNG deal with the police officer in their own way, we’d ensure that necessary action is taken against you for driving on BRT lane as you’ve admitted to the police. You’re a lawbreaker and you should face the necessary penalties.”

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin said the journalist violated traffic rules and resisted the officers.

Hundeyin said, “Rufai, let’s not do this. You admitted to me that you passed a BRT lane. It’s against the law. Your claim that google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearms if proven.”

