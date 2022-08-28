By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, popularly known as Mama Biafra, has regained her freedom from the alleged detention by the Director of State Service, DSS.

Vanguard gathered on Sunday from the lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, that she was freed last Saturday evening.

He added that “she was arrested on the 18th day of May 2022 outside the court premises, after hearing on Nnamdi Kanu case was concluded on that day in Abuja.”

Ejiofor told Vanguard “I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of the DSS dungeon.

“Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success. We are not relenting, every prisoner of conscience, including Our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will soon regain their freedom.

“We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured.”

RELATED NEWS