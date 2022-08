By Dapo Akinrefon

The long-awaited meeting between former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar, and Governor Wike, finally took place, yesterday in London.

Details of the meeting between the two PDP leaders were not disclosed but it centered around reconciliation and the need to move the party forward.

Those present at the meeting asides from Atiku and Wike were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

