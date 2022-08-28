…Warns on its dangers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi weekend charged youths in the country to break away from the bondage of drug abuse.

Kumuyi gave the charge during his ministration at a one-day Impact Academy programme organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, with theme ” The Great Change” held in Ondo town as part of the six day crusade in the state.

The programme was organised to reach out to teenagers, campus students and young professionals and adults in order to reset the mindset of young people by tackling the menace of moral decadence amongst teenagers and make them leaders and agents of change in their generation

While lamenting the adverse effects of drugs, the clergyman also expressed concern over the menace of moral decadence amongst the youths.

According to him” l want to appeal to our youths to break away from the bondage of drugs, it limits you, destroys your destiny, cut short your God given visions.

” I am here to tell you that ” the Lord is ready to break the bondage and better change is coming. It high time our youths begin to build bridges to connect to their future and let go drugs.

Kumuyi therefore urged Nigerian youths to ensure that they are equipped spiritually to enable them “to play the role thrust on them by God, as the veritable future of nations.

According to him“The youth population of any nation is pivotal to its development. Also equipping the youth means targeting their creative potentials, their enthusiastic energy, their capacity to attempt and adapt new ways of thinking. This is how change that works in societies is driven by the youth.

Kumuyi also told the youths that there’s the need for them to begin to “play active and significant role in nation building.

“The extent of the nations development is dependent on how involved the youths are in the process.

” The basis for any progress is to show the youth that there are better ways to advance their interests, to deepen their involvement in the development of their nations, harness their creative energies, to advance their prospects, to become better prepared for the future.

” When the youths role is left unserved, or their involvement is not well targeted, the result is often not encouraging.

Also, speaking during the programme, an ICT expert,Victor Adebayo, lamented that many youths have been left stranded at home following ASUU strike without vocational skills and at the risk of negative influences with disastrous consequences.

Adebayo, however said “Don’t spend your time watching home videos, it is a thief of time, don’t spend your time on Facebook, Twitter, social media, they create distraction to the brain and that gives you relaxation mood and suddenly you will realize you have wasted a lot of time and what have you required as a skill? Nothing.

“So, get online and find or look for skills required in the next five years.

“For personal growth and access to job opportunities across the local and international tech ecosystems, you need to migrate to online study platforms and pursue your future aspirations”

He lamented the level of unemployment and the consequent spate of social vices in the country said acquisition of employable skills would take many unemployed graduates from the unemployment pool.

Adebayo stressed the need for a paradigm shift from the erroneous perception that skill acquisition is meant for the academically weak people. He maintained that technical education remains a potent weapon of improving socio-economic development.

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi weekend charged youths in the country to break away from the bondage of drug abuse.

Kumuyi gave the charge during his ministration at a one-day Impact Academy programme organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, with theme ” The Great Change” held in Ondo town as part of the six day crusade in the state.

The programme was organised to reach out to teenagers, campus students and young professionals and adults in order to reset the mindset of young people by tackling the menace of moral decadence amongst teenagers and make them leaders and agents of change in their generation

While lamenting the adverse effects of drugs, the clergyman also expressed concern over the menace of moral decadence amongst the youths.

According to him” l want to appeal to our youths to break away from the bondage of drugs, it limits you, destroys your destiny, cut short your God given visions.

” I am here to tell you that ” the Lord is ready to break the bondage and better change is coming. It high time our youths begin to build bridges to connect to their future and let go drugs.

Kumuyi therefore urged Nigerian youths to ensure that they are equipped spiritually to enable them “to play the role thrust on them by God, as the veritable future of nations.

According to him“The youth population of any nation is pivotal to its development. Also equipping the youth means targeting their creative potentials, their enthusiastic energy, their capacity to attempt and adapt new ways of thinking. This is how change that works in societies is driven by the youth.

Kumuyi also told the youths that there’s the need for them to begin to “play active and significant role in nation building.

“The extent of the nations development is dependent on how involved the youths are in the process.

” The basis for any progress is to show the youth that there are better ways to advance their interests, to deepen their involvement in the development of their nations, harness their creative energies, to advance their prospects, to become better prepared for the future.

” When the youths role is left unserved, or their involvement is not well targeted, the result is often not encouraging.

Also, speaking during the programme, an ICT expert,Victor Adebayo, lamented that many youths have been left stranded at home following ASUU strike without vocational skills and at the risk of negative influences with disastrous consequences.

Adebayo, however said “Don’t spend your time watching home videos, it is a thief of time, don’t spend your time on Facebook, Twitter, social media, they create distraction to the brain and that gives you relaxation mood and suddenly you will realize you have wasted a lot of time and what have you required as a skill? Nothing.

“So, get online and find or look for skills required in the next five years.

“For personal growth and access to job opportunities across the local and international tech ecosystems, you need to migrate to online study platforms and pursue your future aspirations”

He lamented the level of unemployment and the consequent spate of social vices in the country said acquisition of employable skills would take many unemployed graduates from the unemployment pool.

Adebayo stressed the need for a paradigm shift from the erroneous perception that skill acquisition is meant for the academically weak people. He maintained that technical education remains a potent weapon of improving socio-economic development.

RELATED NEWS