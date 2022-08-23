With the growing popularity of his song Kowole, Boylexxy has teased to the possibility of a remix via social media where he asked “who do you want to hear on Kowole remix”

Kowole was released by Boylexxy on June 24 under his label imprint 5star General Records. Kowole is a yoruba word that translates to invincibility – meaning the ability to not feel pain, physically or mentally. “Irrespective of life’s challenges, we must keep on moving and not dwell on things that won’t get us to where we need to be” says Boylexxy.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, the Afrobeats artists currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He has worked with numerous A-List Nigerian producers including the “No Wahala” crooner 1DA Banton who produced Kowole.

