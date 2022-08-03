Founder, Dream Stead School, Mr. Isaac Omoleye presenting award to 12 years old Joshua Eseoghene

By Victoria Adibeli

A young lad, Joshua Eseoghene has won the best graduating pupil prize and a full scholarship, at the graduation/prize giving day event of My Dream Stead school.

The 12 year old who is a beneficiary of the free tuition school, one of the projects of Dream from slum ran by Isaac Omoyele explained that the scholarship will enable him achieve his dream of being an astronaut.

” I feel happy to win the best graduating prize, and also a full scholarship that will start as I enter Junior Secondary school, JSS one. This scholarship will make me study to become an Astronaut. ” Master Eseoghene noted.

Reacting to the prizes won by her son, Mrs. Eseoghene stated that : ” My father refused to train me in school, making me a dropout. However, my son has continued to make me proud due to the training he got from My Dream Stead school.” She said.

Meanwhile, the founder of the school, Mr. Omoleye said that he felt great that school which started with three pupils was now catering for 80 indigent children.

His words: ” My Dream Stead school was established to help out of school children have access to quality education . We are happy that from coaching and teaching three children, today, we are amazed of the growth to 80.

On the future of the free-tuition school, the founder of first Ajegunle co-working hub, noted that he wanted a school structure that would house all facilities of the school e.g libraries, dormitories, classrooms among others.

Omoleye who noted that prize giving day was a way to show encouragement, approval and gratitude to pupils, staff and parents for their efforts in an academic session, lamented that finance, lack of encouragement and cooperation from some parents were challenges the school was facing.

Commending the school for the efforts she is doing in removing children out of the street, Founder/President, Impact Stars International, Dr. Impact Umunna said that: ” I am amazed at the level of professionalism from the staff and students. For this, I commend the founder, My Dream Stead School, Amb. Isaac Omoyele. He is a practitioner of what he preaches, an achiever per excellence.” He said.

RELATED NEWS