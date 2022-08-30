Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky who stirred reactions online with his recent photo has surprised fans as he shared a video claiming to have flown a hairstylist all the way from UK to Nigeria for his birthday.

Bobrisky will be turning 31 on Wednesday, August 31, and has since been bragging about the birthday on social media.

He posted a video of the hairstylist posing with three luggage at the airport as she expressed how excited she is to come to Nigeria for his birthday.

He wrote, “If you think is easy fly a hairstylist from uk to style ur hair @hairfromus safe landing baby”

See video below:

