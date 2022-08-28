By Efosa Taiwo

Karim Benzema had to score two late goals to salvage three points for Real away to Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Brazillian winger, Vinicius Junior had put Real ahead in the 12th minute but that lead didn’t exceed half-time as Joselu leveled up via a rebound for Espanyol in the 43rd minute.

Benzema found the back of the net in the 62nd minute but was ruled for offside after the he tapped in from a Toni Kroos volley.

But in the 88th minute, the Benzema wouldn’t be denied again as he drifted to the back of the post and turned in Rodrigo’s cross to make it 2-1 for Madrid.

And when all thought it was over, the UEFA Men Player of the Year fired in a rocket shot past the goalkeeper to make it a perfect night for Los Blancos, maintaining their lead on the table after matchday 3.

Barcelona who played earlier secured an impeccable win in their second home game this season.

Star striker, Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace with assists coming from Raphinha and Dembele respectively.

Pedri and Sergio Roberto also registered their names on the scoresheet with goals from inside the box to ensure Barca fans left the Spotify Camp Nou all smiles.

