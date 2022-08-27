By Emeka Obasi

69 years ago, Benard Akuchinyere Obasi came into this world.

He was born two weeks before the self-government agitation of 1953 that eventually led to independence in 1960.

He grew up in the defunct Eastern Region. It is said that the period a person is born, to a certain degree, influences the kind of person he/she becomes.

Obasi was a man of peace who believed in service to humanity. He was a man of the people. He was fondly called “Omere-oha” meaning “philanthropist” by his people.

He was born into the family of the late Mazi Obasi Ibeh and Theresa ObasiIbeh in Umuduruihe kindred in Ohaohia Village of Amaeke Autonomous Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area in Imo State. Obasi was the third of four children.

The death of his father six months after his birth ushered him into a world of hardship. It meant that a fatherless Akuonyeuloaso (later Christened Akuchinyere) must strive hard to survive against all odds.

At six, he commenced primary education. He attended St. Anthony Primary School, Ekenoti-Inyishi, in 1959.

Due to hardship suffered by his family, he was forced out of school and travelled to Port Harcourt to live with his senior cousin, the late Sir Joseph Njoku, and his elder sister, the late Mrs. Margaret Urewuchi Akoji (nee Obasi).

He went back to school until the Nigerian civil war broke out in 1967,

prompting him to again suspend his education and return to the village to live with his mother.

As a young and hardworking young boy, Obasi joined his mother in her petty trading. She traded Nzu (Native chalk, which is an edible clay that is found mainly in Nigeria and other West African countries) and clay pots.

They were so efficient in the business that proceeds from the sale of Nzu and clay pots were used to purchase garri (local cassava flour) and resold in another market to increase their profit margin. It was an adventure that saw the family through during the war.

After the civil war, he managed to complete his primary education in 1970. Obasi moved on to live with the Iroka family (his aunty was married to) in Ituohia Ibeme, where his second cousin, the late Rev. Canon Levi Iroka, took him to Lagos.

Under the care of his senior cousin ”Uncle Levi” as he was fondly called, he was taken through the rigours of life with Levi playing the fatherly role in his life.

Obasi lived a life of hard work, perseverance and servitude to humanity. He was a devoted Christian, who followed the teachings of Jesus Christ to the latter. Even on his dying bed, he still proclaimed Jesus as his lord and saviour.

Though Obasi was born a Catholic he found his calling as an evangelist in the Pentecostal denomination of Christendom. He was known to spread his philanthropic attributes to the body of Christ regardless of the denomination.

He worshiped at Bethel Bible Church (BBC), a local place of worship in his residential community.

He served the church in different capacities such as

Chairman, Church Council of Elders, Leader, Men’s Fellowship, Chairman, Bazaar/Thanksgiving and Fund-raising Committees and others.

Despite being a devoted Christian, Benard was never found missing in the congregation of his kinsmen. He was also devoted to his people with the sole purpose of seeing a better community and people.

In his 69 years on earth, Obasi broke boundaries in every area of his life.

He was the first president of Amaeke Autonomous Community in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, in 2003.

Under his leadership as President of Ohaohia Development Union (home and abroad), he installed an electricity transformer that is serving the village to date.

Under his leadership as President-General of Amaeke Town Union (Home and Abroad), HRH Eze Festus O. Osuji was crowned the first king of Amaeke Autonomous Community.

Also, the Amaeke electricity project was installed . In 2012, Evang. Benard Obasi was recognized and honoured by the Imo State Government with a grand award for his philanthropic contribution to the development of his community.

The late Obasi pioneered the establishment of the Association of Nigeria Custom License Agency (ANCLA) at Seme-Border under the leadership of the President-General of ANCLA, Alhaji Kamba.

He was appointed the chairman of the Building Committee of the old Secretariat, Seme-Border, Badagry.

He was also the first President of the National Association of Government. Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Seme-Borer chapter.

His leadership of ANCLA and NAGAFF Seme-Border chapter brought all clearing agents together.

In collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies in Seme-border, he was appointed the chairman of the Building Committee to build a Christian Fellowship Church.

The life of Obasi was filled with so many legacies. Though he is gone, his legacy lives. My dad was an incredible man. He provided for his family and everyone around him. He made sure his children had the guidance they needed. He was a great man.

The memories of all the good times spent together will continue to live with us. As you loved us , may God place you at his feet. Amen.

•Obasi, first son of the deceased, writes from Lagos.

RELATED NEWS