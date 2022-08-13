By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has asked Abia youths to be the vanguard in the struggle to enthrone good governance in the state.

Emenike made the call in a message at a ceremony to mark the International Youth Day 2022, on Friday August 12 with the theme, “Inter-generational solidarity: creating a world for all ages.” He noted that Abia youths have always been the first victims of the maladministration that has plagued the state under successive governments of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He insisted that there had been no policy to harness the potentials of youths to make them realize their creative energy and positively contribute to the development of the state and country.

The governorship candidate pledged that if APC takes control of Abia in 2023, good governance would take root in the state and the youths of Abia would the first to feel its positive impact.

His words: “You should devote your energy and time to work for good governance to germinate and take root in Abia come 2023.

“It is in your best interest for Abia to be programmed to start working well.”

He assured Abia youths that he has a big plan for them in the development agenda he has put in place to make Abia a first world state in a third world nation.

Emenike identified unemployment as the major problem confronting the young population of Abia, saying that he would create real jobs for youths and birth a new Abia economy that would sustain employment opportunities for the teeming youths.

He said that 2023 would provide the opportunity to correct past mistakes that Abians had made in the choice of leaders, and youths should key into the rescue mission he is leading to retrieve Abia from the hands of bad leaders.

“No more would the resources of Abia be devoured by locusts that masquerade as political leaders. No more would few individuals, who cannot see beyond their noses be allowed to mortgage the future of Abia youths.

“I challenge Abia youths to support this vision for a new Abia where their interests would be well accommodated. Youths can make it possible by giving me their votes in 2023,” he said.

