Beauty evicted

Big brother housemate, Beauty Tukura, has been disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy.

Her disqualification came after she issued a double strike on Sunday, less than an hour before Sunday’s live eviction show.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules is what earned her the disqualification.

Vanguard had earlier reported how the ex-beauty queen engaged in another heated argument with fellow housemates after Saturday party.

The aforesaid brawl raised concerns that Biggie may issue the ex-beauty queen a second strike, recall she got the first strike last week for physically attacking Ilebaye.

Beauty, who appeared to be intoxicated, tongue lashed her love interest, Groovy.

She said Groovy’s dick is very small, and yelled at Phyna, other housemates who attempted to caution her.

This events eventually her eviction from the ‘Level up’ edition as it is against BBNaija rules to engage in physical fight or use violence in the house.

