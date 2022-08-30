By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level up-housemate, Rachel on Tuesday described Giddyfia as being self-centered.

She called out Giddyfia for his selfishness, saying that he sold her out during the Live Eviction Show when Ebuka asked him about their closeness.

The rider, Rachel who is in love with Giddyfia seems to be fed up with some annoying character traits like his witty laughter and gossiping with other housemates.

The pair engaged in a conversation to settle their differences as Deji tried to be the mediator.

Rachel says she’s not annoyed but feels Giddyfia sold her out and all these wouldn’t have happened if he listened to her from the first day. She said, “I felt like you sold me out, left me hanging”

Giddyfia however apologized and accepted his faults.

He said, “You’ve been a good friend to me, I have me**ed up big time”

