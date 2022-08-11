By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 2 housemate, Phyna says she keeps getting nominated for possible eviction because Level 1 housemates are scared of her as she is a big threat to them.

On Monday, she was nominated for possible eviction for the second consecutive week by Head of House (HOH) Adekunle.

Adekunle also nominated Khalid, Bryann, Ilebaye, and Groovy.

Phyna has grown in popularity as Adekunle and his fellow housemates consider her a huge threat.

During her diary session on Wednesday, Phyna told Biggie the reason Adekunle nominated her.

She said, ”I was nominated because I am a threat to them. They are scared of me, anytime they see me, they shake.

”I am really sad I’m being nominated again but an elephant does not have a hiding place.

“I think they will continue to nominate me and I will always survive. I feel good that people are scared of me and want me out. I am ready for them.”

She is also a strong contender as her strong voice, hype skills, and amusing personality has been a huge boost for Level 2 house during tasks and presentations.

Phyna, who had avoided last week’s eviction, sobbed bitterly when she learned she had been nominated for eviction yet again. Her friend, Amaka, Kess, and other housemates sought to comfort and cheer her.

The reality star got emotional and sobbed uncontrollably as she felt bad about the nomination.

