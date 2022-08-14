Kess and Ilebaye

Married Big Brother Naija housemate, Kesiena Adjekpovu, also known as Kess, got lots of commendations on social media after waiving off kiss temptations from a female housemate, Ilebaye.

Kess my respect goes to you from this night….



Ilebaye to Kess: I want to kiss you

Kess: Don't kiss me

Ilebaye: Why

Kess: Cos I'm married#BBNaija#BBNajia

Bella

Shella — Prince Sew ✂️ (@PrinceNornu) August 14, 2022

The 28-year-old married man from Delta state who pushed Ilebaye away when she headed for his lips while they were on bed, saying ‘don’t kiss me…I’m married’.

Ilebaye trying to k!ss married man KESS last night, he rejécted her offer and púshed her away.#BBNnaija pic.twitter.com/Qs66e7B6Wo — Hassan rukoryat (@HRukoryat) August 14, 2022

When introduced on the reality show, Ilebaye described herself as controversial and promised to bring GenZ drama, which she has lived up to in her everyday actions.

One of the biggest controversies she (Ilebaye) stirred in the house is the brawl with Beauty which led to the latter’s eviction.

Meanwhile, recall Kess who has kept a low profile in the house lost his son on the third day of the ‘level up’ edition.

A statement issued on his Instagram page on Thursday said his wife is in perfect condition.

”The past weeks have been most trying for the family of Adjepkovu. We are saddened by the loss of Kess’s son through a miscarriage but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around. Special regards to the wife for being strong and courageous through the whole experience,” the statement read.

