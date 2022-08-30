By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemate, Eloswag has re-affirmed his love for Chomzy as both housemates are officially getting close to becoming an item.

The duo engaged in a question-and-answer session about their relationship on Tuesday.

Eloswag made this revelation when Chomzy inquired how he fell in love with her.

He said: “I got attracted to you from the first week, the first day.”

Chomzy, however, felt her quiet and introverted attitude probably would have prevented people from relating with her and appreciated the admiration she got from Eloswag.

She said, “The first week, everyone felt who’s this girl? Very quiet and not talking to anyone.”

Is there an “Elomzy” ship?

Eloswag and Chomzy got closer last week when the latter emerged as Head of House and picked Eloswag as her companion.

Both housemates enjoyed the privilege of living in the HoH lounge.

Eloswag further demanded an affirmation of love from Chomzy as he feels she (Chomzy) is too quiet.

Chomzy said she made the right decision by picking him as her companion and they are in love with one another.

She said, “When I emerged as Head of House, I was asked to pick a companion. I did not even think twice when I picked you(Eloswag).

“It was when I picked you that I thought of who else and discovered I had nobody else but you.”

It seems Chomzy has moved on from former love interests, Groovy who is now in a relationship with Phyna, and Deji who is getting close with Chichi.

Eloswag and Chomzy can build something from here and we wait to see if the duo would form something serious like “Sheggz and Bella” , “Groovy and Phyna”, “Deji and Chichi” as well as other situationships in the house.

Vanguard News

