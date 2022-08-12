Popular media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, is of the opinion that fake housemates are not serious with the secret task given to them by Biggie and they must be shown the exit door from the reality tv show.

Gbemi said this citing that Chomzy had done the work Modella refused to do while Deji isn’t focusing on his secret task. She said this on the 3rd episode of the Showmax show, BBNaija S7: The Buzz hosted by Toke Makinwa.

For this episode, Toke was joined by media personalities, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tosin Ajibade to discuss the recent happenings and activities in Big Brother’s house.

Modella, a fake housemate, made her way into Biggie’s house after the first week and was given a task by biggie to shake up the ships in the house. Fans and viewers expected her to go for the most obvious ship in the house, Beauty, and Groovy. However, it remains uncertain if Beauty’s territorial attitude towards Groovy prevented her from carrying out that duty. Instead, Chomzy was the one that shook the ship, eventually leading to the unfortunate incident that caused Beauty to be disqualified from the show.

Gbemi also added that Deji is not acting as expected. Instead, he eats noodles and holds diary sessions with some housemates as Biggie would. She mentioned that the fake housemates needed to go home as Biggie sent in the Riders to complete the work they refused to finish.

Toke and her guests reviewed the situationships/relationship between Amaka and Pharmsavi, Giddyfia and Diana, Cyph and Doyin, Phyna and Eloswag, and Bella and Sheggz. They mentioned that the conversation between Phyna and Eloswag at the last Saturday party was so awkward, especially with Eloswag curving Phyna and avoiding her kisses.

The jaw-dropping moments in this episode featured the heated fight between Beauty and Groovy after the last Saturday party and the moment she was disqualified. Also, Khalid and Daniella’s midnight rendezvous which somehow kept Amaka awake.

No one predicted how the week in Biggie’s house would pan out. But if all the past activities in the house are anything to go by, then it is certain the viewers are in for a ride this season.

RELATED NEWS