BBNaija Level up housemate, Deji has expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of his lover, Chichi after she got into a nasty fight with Diana last night.

Deji told Phyna that he’s disappointed at Chichi and he’ll have to talk to Chichi because housemates are avoiding him.

Deji said, “I’m disappointed in what she did and I’ll let her know, Allysn even came to me and said Chichi asked why she was following her man. And she and Hermes are together”

“I’ve noticed housemates don’t want to come close to me because they are afraid of Chichi, before she’ll break their head.” he continued

On Sunday, Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were merged into one house after they were earlier split into two levels. Biggie announced the levels’ cancellation and instructed the housemates to move into the bigger house.

The housemates will henceforth individually nominate housemates for possible eviction, unlike when it was the choice of head of house. Each person is now expected to fight for their place in the game.