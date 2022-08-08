Big Brother Naija housemates turned lovers, Daniella and Khalid were caught on camera in a steamy session, wrapped under the sheets while other housemates, aside Amaka were fast asleep.

Amaka was also caught on camera watching the couple as they exchanged affections.

Most viewers expressed shock over the fact that they have only spent two weeks in the house, saying they should have waited a bit longer before they got to that point.

They spent a lot of couple-time together after the party on Saturday, were engrossed with themselves and didn’t show much interest in Groovy and Beauty’s bust-up when the latter pair wanted to fill them in on the reason for their quarrel.

See some reactions below…

Khalid and Daniella are at it again under the duvet 😁

Its Amaka’s reaction for me?😂😂

She needed to make sure she was sure of what was going on under the duvet😁#BBNaija #disqualified Sheggz Bella Beauty #BeautyTukura𓃵 #Bolefestival22 #beauty pic.twitter.com/fMGWJ00Fib — TeeBaby (@KellyTresh) August 8, 2022

These are the Khalid and Daniella y’all said don’t have sex? The Daniella y’all said was a virgin? Y’all stop capping. https://t.co/bd2fgsW8Ax — Del (@YSandimanie) August 8, 2022

I wish Nigerians will refuse to let this Khalid and Daniella's sex script fly as usual. Y'all want integrity, and merit? Start now! Decampaign this silly yearly sexual content. Let's use this bbn as a test that we are ready to vote for the right candidate in 2023. — Derayo (@Eni_toluwa) August 8, 2022

Khalid and Daniella never do pass Khafi and Gedoni 😂😂



So make una rest😂#BBNaija — Darlington Ashiegbu (@DarlingtonAshi7) August 8, 2022

My thought and prayer are with Amaka cus this Khalid and Daniella no dey allow am sleep.#BBNaijaS7 #BBNaija — child of Grace 💡❤️💎 (@AriyoDamilola14) August 8, 2022

RELATED NEWS