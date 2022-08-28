Biggie has issued Amaka a Strike for repeatedly breaking the House rule on microphone usage.



This evening Biggie addressed Amaka and her fellow Housemates about her repeated microphone infringement. Biggie reminded her of past transgressions and eventually invited a Ninja to provide Amaka with the rule book.

The rule book was brought in to remind Amaka of the House rules just in case she had forgotten. Amaka read from page 20 of the rule book, under the subheading ‘Batteries.’ After which, Biggie passed his judgment. Amaka was issued a Strike for breaking the House rule on microphone usage for her transgressions.

This is Amaka’s First Strike, two more Strikes, and she will be disqualified from Big Brother Naija Level Up House.

Meanwhile, as earlier envisaged, Modella has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

RELATED NEWS