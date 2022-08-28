By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona has finally registered Jules Kounde for the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

His registration comes in the nick of time as the Blaugrana get set to welcome Real Valladolid to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Kounde has missed Barca’s two Liga games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad over the inability of Barcelona to balance their figures to allow a new player registered for the league.

The Frenchman, following his registration has thus been included in the matchday squad to face Real Valladolid.

Although Kounde had appeared in some pre-season games including the friendly against Manchester City on Wednesday, Saturday’s encounter against Valladolid will be, if fielded, his first competitive debut for Barcelona.

Xavi had in the post-match press conference after the 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad last weekend hinted on how urgent Kounde needs to be registered to help the team in defense.

