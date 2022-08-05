Important players in the Banking Industry and Organized Private Sector (OPS) on Wednesday (yesterday) August 3 met at the 1st National Stakeholders Conference organized by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) to iron out grey areas of conflict between the bodies for a more robust economy.

The conference with the theme ‘Promoting a synergy between the banking industry and Organized Private Sector’ which held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Building on Victoria Island, Lagos had interesting panel discussions where underlying issues that had hitherto thrown both important sectors miles apart meticulously expressed and addressed.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, President of the association, Rasheed Bolarinwa in his welcome address said: “To the extent that financial intermediaries are crucial to economic growth, there is bound to be a meeting point between OPS and the banking sector.

“From available communication research efforts, there seems to be a mutual misunderstanding between the two sectors, and all efforts to streamline this perceived gap have not been totally successful.

“The banking sector and the OPS are meant to be the main drivers of the Nation’s economy. One galvanises the credit from the surplus side and redistributing to the deficit size. The other operates principally from the productive side, creating wealth and values. Thus, the two sectors are like two sides of a coin. They are co-joined, and must function together in an economic sense. So, there is nexus; a link between the two at all time if any economy is to develop and grow.”

CBN, Banks should operate less bureaucratic system – OPS

Meanwhile, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) took turns to express their challenges with the banking industry at the conference.

Most prominent on their list was the alleged bureaucracy in accessing funds for their businesses from both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

During a plenary session moderated by foremost economist/consultant, Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe which featured panelists like; Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCl) amongst others, the OPS members accused banks of placing unrealistic demands on loan packages for business owners.

“Banks must understand that businesses have types and each type has its peculiarity and time of maturity for profit. However, banks tender to apply same criteria for businesses approaching them for loan. I am in the agro business lane and agriculture is not fast food business. It takes time to grow before you can start thinking of profit. The banks also need to introduce a sort of ‘PATIENCE CAPITAL’ package for people in these kind of businesses so that they can allow for more time for the businesses to grow before asking for a payback of the loans,” the Chairperson, Agriculture & Agro Allied Group of the LCCI, Mrs. Ediobong Akpabio posited.

CBN urges OPS to explore its intervention schemes

While most of the OPS players present at the conference identified several disturbing bureaucratic bottlenecks to access funds from both the lender of last resort, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), however, the apex bank maintained that its intervention schemes were not fully explored.

It also tasked the OPS members to always ensure that they repatriate foreign exchange (FX) proceeds back to it in order to ease FX pressure in the country.

The Deputy Director, Banking Services of the CBN, Mr. Egboagwu Ezulu disclosed this at the conference.

