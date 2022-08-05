.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has said that security breaches do not justify that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed.

Keyamo made this assertion while speaking during an interview with Politics Today on Channels Television.

He said, “It is only in heaven where there will be no security breaches. We are not in heaven yet.

“There are jailbreaks in America, but that doesn’t mean Government has failed,” he said.

The minister stated that the threat by bandits to kidnap the president is not a national concern.

He described the people issuing threats to kidnap the President as “mad men.”

Keyamo, who stated that anybody could make such kidnap threat, said that does not call for national concern.

