By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Nigeria Police, despite seeming punishment meted on some erring officers found guilty of violating human rights..

The grievances were unleashed towards the statement by the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who said the Nigeria Police deserves accolades for flushing out bad officers in the Force.

Hundeyin made the statement via his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that he was not seeking self-conceit.

Recall that the police have recently commenced a self cleansing which has seen lots of corrupt officers face tough sanctions when found culpable for corrupt practices.

When will anyone give kudos to @PoliceNG for being about the only organization in the country doing self cleansing and publicizing same? No other does name-and-shame. Kindly commend our empirical sincerity. And please, do not mistake this for self adulation. We forge ahead! — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) August 8, 2022

In recent past days, the Force has dismissed two of their men – Richard Gele and Liyomo Okoi – who engaged in gross misconduct.

While Gele was dismissed for extorting innocent Nigerians and justifying it in a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Okoi’s dismissal was hinged on flogging a man with a machete in another viral video.

Hundeyin, on this development, asked “When will anyone give kudos to @PoliceNG for being about the only organization in the country doing self-cleansing and publicizing same? No other does name-and-shame. Kindly commend our empirical sincerity. And please, do not mistake this for self-adulation. We forge ahead!”

His tweet was met with fair criticisms on how the cruel policemen still on a daily basis subject Nigerians to humiliation of all sorts, thus endangering their lives.

Rinu Oduola, a human rights activist and #EndSARS advocate via her Twitter handle @SavvyRinu said: “Why should anyone give kudos to an organization whose officers are mostly criminals, harassing, killing and extorting Nigerians rather than protecting?”

@85127467f0294d5 said: “Trying for doing their jobs? They’ll be celebrated when they consistently act in good faith and maintain a brand of professionalism. The journey just started stop seeking for praise. Keep working.”

“You using question marks and making me confused. Well, I can’t give kudos to no one because the same men in uniform harassed me in public and touch my breast for not getting down off my car,” @_tileewa tweeted.

“A police escort (mopol) shot and injured about four people at Adeniji Adele bus stop at Lagos Island today,” @AbelIkechukwu2 said. “Just a simple altercation oo, my annoyance is that the people he shot are some innocent roadside business people who knew nothing about the altercation.”

However, @trending_medic offered some appreciation for what the Police Force did. “At least you’re making an attempt. When it gets significant enough that the masses feel the impact, you’ll get the accolades. Kudos though.”

Nigerian youths embarked on a two-week protest to stop the extortion, harassment and killing by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

RELATED NEWS