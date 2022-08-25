By Innocent Anaba

Former Director General of the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, has been appointed President of Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, CSAT.

Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, QC, in a letter dated August 23, 2022, conveying the appointment to Prof. Azinge, said: “Pursuant to your nomination to, and selection by, the Board of Governors of the Commonwealth Secretariat, and in accordance with the Statute of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, CSAT, I write with pleasure to invite you to accept appointment as President of CSAT.

“If you are able to accept the terms set out below, your appointment as President will run concurrently with your second and final four-year term, as a member of the Tribunal, taking immediate effect and expiring on May 31, 2023.

“As President of CSAT you are entrusted with the timely discharge of the functions and responsibilities attributed to your office by the Statute and Rules of the Tribunal. This includes empanelling the Tribunal to hear applications brought by members of staff of the Commonwealth Secretariat, or any other persons over whom the Tribunal has jurisdiction, alleging the non-observance of their contract. The President ordinarily presides over the Tribunal, so empanelled.

“You shall be assisted as President by the other members of CSAT and supported by the Executive Secretary to the Tribunal. Service as President of CSAT is largely honorary and unremunerated.”

“I look forward to receiving confirmation of your acceptance of this appointment, and offer my warm congratulations on your selection. With all good wishes.”

