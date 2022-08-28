SERMINAR: From left: 404A1 District Governor, Anogwi Anyanwu; President, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, Taiwo Raji; Vice Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Monsurat Balogun; Secretary to Lagos Island East LCDA, Mr. Wale Seriki and Committee Chairperson, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Youth activities, Stella Busari during the Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club youth programme tagged “Anger management and drug abuse” with the theme “Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating a World for all ages,” in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

THE District Governor of Lions Club, District 404A1, Anogwi Anyanwu, has advised youths to avoid a situation that will introduce them to drugs, saying “because once you are into it, you loose control of everything.”

Anyanwu spoke on “Anger management and drug abuse” during the Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club youth programme in partnership with Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, with the theme “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all ages, in Lagos.

According to him, the topic,”Anger management and drug abuse” is very apt, not just for the youths but for adults.

He said: “The youth are very easy to get addicted to drugs. The major act we should all take, youth and adult alike, is to avoid the situation that leads us to touching the drug. Once you touch the drug, whether it’s heroin or coke or any other type, you will loose control and your body will continue to desire it.

“The only thing that will save you wen you have already gotten addicted is either you become a born again Muslim or Christian or you visit a psychologist that will reform your brain. The mistakes we make as youths could ruined our lives forever. Let us be careful and follow the principle of doing the right thing by choice even when it is difficult to do so.”

On anger, the District Governor said the things that makes us angry are so many but added that anger is not a solution to any problem.

Also speaking, Miss Wuraola Shobande, a professional speaker, enumerated some of the causes of anger and drug abuse, saying: “Drugs does not give happiness or a fulfilled life. Drug is not the answer to all problems but rather a killer.”

