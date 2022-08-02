Worried by the dwindling fortune of the nation’s automotive industry, relevant Federal Government agencies and chief executive officers in the sector are converging on Abuja this Thursday, August 4, to fashion out immediate workable solutions.

The discussion is the focus of the maiden edition of the annual Nigeria Auto CEOs Forum.

The forum is meant to serve as a platform for CEOs of automobile companies in the country to interact with agencies whose activities directly or indirectly affect the smooth running of automobile business in the nation.

Already, top auto companies in the country such as Toyota Nigeria Limited, Lanre Shittu Motors, Stallion Motors, Jet Systems, PAN Nigeria, CFAO Motors, Honda Manufacturing, Kia, Nord, GAC have thrown their weight behind the event.

In the same vein, relevant government agencies like the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Nigeria Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have also indicated interest to participate.

The event is being put together by GSCL Transport Media group, and backed by seasoned auto journalists like the Motoring Editor of Vanguard, Theodore Opara; Editor of Transport Day, Frank Kintum; Publisher of Transport World, Mike Ochonma and publisher of News Trend, Rasheed Bisiriyu.

