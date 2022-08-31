Aubameyang

By Efosa Taiwo

After robbers broke into his house and assaulted him and his family members, Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been reported to have suffered a broken jaw.

According to reports, the jaw injury will see him out of action for 4-5 weeks.

The robbers fled Aubameyang’s house with expensive jewelry and his white Audi A3 car.

The striker, after the incident, moved his family out of the house and are now resident in a hotel in Barcelona.

Before the incident, the Gabonese star had been linked with a potential move to EPL giant Chelsea, but recent reports claim that his broken jaw has placed a setback on the deal.

Another report claims that Chelsea are now considering a loan deal for the striker as against an outright buy.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January 2022 from Arsenal and has gone ahead to score more than 10 goals for the Blaugrana.

