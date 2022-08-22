.

By Biodun Busari

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; former Anambra state governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); and former Borno state governor and vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima in the 2023 general elections have arrived at the 62nd Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference on Monday.

Shettima was representing the APC national leader and presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the NBA Annual General conference at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

The arrivals of the politicians shook the auditorium as their supporters hailed them with rapturous applause and hailings as the development has gotten social media talking.

While delivering his speech, Atiku said, “I am a product of developed powers and I know what the regional governments did with those powers. That’s why I’m advocating for restructuring.”

Nigerian renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie was also present at the event and was billed to address the participants.

