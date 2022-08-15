Olu Kevin Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has said that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are with the solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

Oritsewinor said the Atiku, Okowa will bring an end to insecurity in Nigeria when elected in come 2023 presidential election.

He noted that Nigerians are dying every day as a result of insecurity and there is a need to elect competency.

“The insecurity in Nigeria today is caused by the All Progressive Congress APC administration led by President Buhari.

Come 2023, we should elect capable hands in ending the insecurity in our nation as we can’t continue to be complaining.

The time to elect candidates capable of solving the challenges before us is now and the best person is Atiku Abubakar.

As former Vice President, he experienced some of the challenges facing us today and with that experiences, he can confidently end the insecurity we are currently battling as a nation.

Nigerians should not consider voting for APC which has brought us pains upon pains.

We should be able to consider the Unity of this country and if we are sincere about changing the situations we are experiencing today, then we need to support Atiku to win the 2023 presidential election. ” he said.

RELATED NEWS