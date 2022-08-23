.

By Emma Amaize, ASABA

FORMER People’s Redemption Party, PRP, governorship candidate in Delta State and anti-corruption activist, Emmanuel Igbini, yesterday, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, cannot call the bluff of Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who is having a running battle with Atiku and the party after he lost out in the PDP presidential primaries and vice presidential ticket, recently, gave the party some conditions, and is presently at loggerheads with other top party faithful in his state opposed to his antics.

Responding to suggestion that Abubakar and PDP should call Wike’s bluff over his recent actions, Igbini, said: “Atiku Abubakar cannot call Governor Wike’s bluff because there is no bluffing from Wike. Wike means what he says.”

He stated: “The truth and fact remain that it is the National Working Committee/National Executive Council, NWC/NEC of PDP that should call Atiku’s bluff for insisting on his decision on vice presidential candidate, disrespectfully ignoring and rejecting the overwhelming choice of majority of members of the Committee set up by PDP to recommend a vice presidential candidate to him, PDP being the constitutional sponsoring political party of Atiku’s dream for 2023.”

“Secondly , I must very clearly and unambiguously restate that Wike is not and will not be available for Atiku-Okowa ticket for 2023 even if the National Chairman of PDP, Sen. Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, is compelled to step down for a southern National Chairman,” he added.

Commenting on Wike’s purported predilection for controversy, as he is also battling his predecessor and former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who is in All Progressives Congress, APC, for the soul of the state, he opined: ” Amaechi and Wike are perfect example of begining and taking progress to the ‘next level’ in Rivers”

“Former Governor Rotimi Amaechi began the infrastructural development revolution and patriotic leadership in Rivers state, Wike has taken it to the ‘next level’ “, Igbini said.

RELATED NEWS