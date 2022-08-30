The National Universities Commission (NUC) has scheduled a meeting among the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of federal universities for Sept. 6 over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).



NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, announced the meeting via a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.



The statement was signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, Mr Chris Maiyaki, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.



Rasheed said the commission had invited the pro-chancellors and their vice-chancellors to a meeting with the minister to seek succeeding solution to the crisis.



According to the statement, the pro-chancellors and their vice-chancellors are expected to meet with Adamu, to deliberate on issues concerning the ongoing ASUU strike.



The meeting, according to the executive secretary, will hold at the commission’s headquarters, Abuja.



The invitation letter seen by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is entitled: “Industrial actions by university-based unions: Invitation to a special interactive meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education”.



It read “As the pro-chancellors and the chairmen of councils and the vice-chancellors are quite aware, the industrial action by university-based unions has led to the closure of the institutions since Feb. 14.



“You are also aware that the non-teaching unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from Aug. 24, while a final decision is being awaited from the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.



“It has become necessary for the governing councils and the managements of the universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far.



“This is to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation, including building consensus around succeeding actions.”



NAN reports that ASUU on Aug. 29, resolved to embark on a comprehensive and indefinite strike at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

