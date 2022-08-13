.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has raised concern over the lingering strike by members of Academic Staff of Union of Universities, ASUU, and other associations in the public universities saying the development has left the Nigeria’s education sector in disarray.

The group noted that it was disgraceful for Nigerian leaders to play the ostrich while the universities were shut and the youths who represent the future of the country were left helpless.

CERON in a statement by its Secretary, Francis Odiir made available to newsmen weekend in Makurdi, warned that the implication of allowing the strike to linger could be better imagined.

He said, “the strike has also exposed Nigerian leaders as people who care less about the future of the youths. More importantly, it tells a lot about the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government.

“It has now become obvious that the present Federal Government has not prioritized the education of Nigerian children. It is heartrending that a government elected by the people can do this much disservice to the poor masses who elected them.

“They have allowed this crisis to go on in public universities in order to create huge gaps between the children of the poor their children who are schooling outside of this country.

“Today Nigerian youths who are supposed to be in school are taking to crime because they have been left to idle away thereby worsening the security challenges facing the country.

“This government must end this strike and redeem itself so that our youths can go back to school. Our leaders must realize that they have failed this generation and we must save our country the shame of having our universities shut for so long as if we are a banana republic.”

